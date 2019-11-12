DO YOU KNOW THEM? Robbers leave empty-handed after Buffalo Wild Wings break-in

Police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into a Buffalo Wild Wings in Hedwig Village during an attempted robbery.

According to authorities, the break-in happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the restaurant just off the I-10 East frontage road near Bunker Hill Road.

Police said the men were able to break in and bypass the alarm by crawling on their stomachs through the restaurant.

Surveillance footage showed the men crawl through the establishment and break into the manager's office, where they used a small saw to try to open the safe.

When their attempts were unsuccessful, the two fled the restaurant through the rear exit, authorities said.

Both men were wearing dark hoodies and mismatched gloves. Their faces were covered.

Authorities released images and the surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hedwig Village Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 713-461-4797.

