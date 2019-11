Massive crash on the South Loop near Cullen on Nov. 15, 2019.

HOUSTON - At least one person is dead after a crash involving a reported decapitation on the 610 South Loop near Cullen.

Houston police say officers received a call that a body was on the road that looked decapitated.

A silver car and silver truck were involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes on the 610 South Loop are now closed, snarling traffic in the area.



