4 accused in connection with deadly robbery of man at Baytown motel

BAYTOWN, Texas - Three men have been charged with capital murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel in Baytown last weekend.

Police said a woman also helped develop the plan and she is being held on unrelated drug charges.

What happened

Emilio Aguilar, 29, was found dead in a motel room in Baytown on Saturday around 9:50 p.m., according to Baytown police.

Police said he was shot in the face one time.

Early in the investigation, police said 51-year-old Henry Carr Jr. and 32-year-old Angela Strokos, both of Baytown, were identified as persons of interest in the shooting.

The day after Aguilar was shot to death, Carr turned himself in to police, authorities said.

Strokos was later arrested on unrelated warrants, according to police.

During the investigation, 29-year-old Gregory Ryan Maze and 38-year-old Stephen Swancie Martin were identified as additional suspects, police said. Maze was arrested Tuesday at a residence in Seabrook and Martin was arrested Wednesday in the Channelview area, according to authorities.

The plan

Police said the quartet worked together to hatch a plan to rob Aguilar.

Carr and Strokos found out that Aguilar had a lot of money inside a room at the Motel 19 in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive, police said.

The duo contacted Maze and Martin, who agreed to take part in the robbery, according to investigators. Maze and Martin, both armed, forced their way inside Aguilar's motel room, according to police. Investigators said Martin shot Aguilar one time in the face during the robbery.

What's next

On Thursday, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted capital murder charges against Martin, Maze and Carr for their roles in the shooting death of Aguilar. All three are being held in the Baytown Jail. They will be transferred to the Harris County Jail.

Strokos is being held in the Harris County Jail on unrelated drug charges.

