5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, June 30

Here are things to know for Wednesday, June 30:

1. Homeowner shoots, kills suspected intruder in north Harris County, deputies say

A homeowner said he heard a suspect breaking into his home through a backdoor Tuesday, so he grabbed his gun and shot the man at least one time, killing him.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Keeneland Lane.

The homeowner told investigators he heard a noise, grabbed his firearm and found the suspect inside his home.

The homeowner said the suspect kept approaching him and that’s when he fired at least one shot. Investigators said EMS and officers arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

2. Capitol riot update: Man in northwest Houston becomes 8th person arrested by Houston FBI

An eighth person has been arrested by the Houston area FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the agency announced Tuesday.

Darrell Youngers was arrested in northwest Houston. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

If convicted, he could face one-year maximum term of imprisonment, one-year maximum term of supervised release, a maximum fine of $100,000.

Some of the other people in the riot are Shane Jenkins, Joshua Lollar, Wilmar Montano Alvarado, and former Houston police officer Ted Pham.

3. NFL player, boyfriend of missing Spring woman denied bail during hearing for case unrelated to disappearance

A Montgomery County judge ordered former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. to be held without bail for violating conditions of a previous bond in cases unrelated to the disappearance of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

Ware was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Montgomery County on April 19. He was released on bond but arrested again on June 11 in Harris County for failing to appear in court and check in with the probation office. Investigators said Ware was in possession of a firearm during the June 11 arrest.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators have not named Ware a suspect in Pomaski’s case.

In their motion to have Ware’s bond revoked or raised to $3 million, Montgomery County prosecutors wrote that he was a suspect in a murder investigation related to Pomaski’s disappearance.

4. ‘I was going a little fast’: Audio released from traffic stop involving Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George

Dashcam video from a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol car captured Ft. Bend County Judge KP George being pulled over on June 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Judge George said he was on his way to host the county’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration when the deputy pulled him over in front of the county sheriff’s office on Richmond Parkway.

“I know I was going a little fast,” George said.

That statement was captured on the microphone the deputy was wearing at the time of the traffic stop. The deputy asked George for his driver’s license and proof of insurance before identifying himself.

“Do you really want my driver’s license?” George asked.

“Yes sir, it’s my policy. I’m well aware of who you are. I’m going to log your information and get you well on your way very quickly,” the deputy said.

5. New laws target abusive homeowners’ associations

Thanks to state lawmakers, Texas homeowners have more protections from overzealous homeowners’ associations. Our KPRC 2 Consumer team is looking into what you need to know about the new bills signed into law and when they take effect.

KPRC 2 Consumer Expert Amy Davis has been following these bills since earlier this year when State Legislators were considering three dozen bills dealing with abusive HOA’s. Six of those bills passed. Don’t get us wrong. We are not saying all HOA’s are bad; but these new laws give homeowners some protections when their HOA’s overreach.

