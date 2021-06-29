Do you recognize this man? FBI asking for help identifying Houston bank robber

Houston’s FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is responsible for a bank robbery in the northwest Houston area.

According to a press release, the robbery happened Monday at around 10:00 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank at 5625 FM 1960 Road West.

The suspect is said to have approached a teller and demanded the money in her drawer while gesturing toward his waistband as though he had a weapon, a news release said.

According to the release, the teller complied and the suspect left the bank in an unknown direction or vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the FBI, the suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy-set, Hispanic, and in his late 20s to early 30s.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing a black New York Yankees baseball cap, t-shirt, and COVID-19-style face mask.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.