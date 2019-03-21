Intruder killed by tenant while forcing way into SW Houston apartment

An intruder is dead after he was met with gunfire when he forced his way into a southwest Houston apartment, police said.

Officers said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Marquette at Piney Point apartment complex on Westheimer near Fondren Road.

According to authorities, three people were home when the intruder forced his way into the apartment under “suspicious circumstances.”

The intruder shot at the resident, at which point one of the residents shot back at the man, killing him, police said.

Officers said they are investigating the situation, and though they aren’t sure if it was a home invasion, it was “obviously an unwelcome person that came in the apartment."

