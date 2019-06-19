How it works: Residents can sign up for custom area Flood Warning alerts

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Gone are the days of the blanket alert for heavy rainfall in your area.

The Harris County Flood Control District has released a program for smartphone users, allowing them to receive custom alerts.

How it works

The Flood Warning System website provides residents the ability to sign up and receive automated water level and rainfall alerts delivered via text message, email or both, according to a news release from the district.

Those interested can sign up directly here and be notified of over 250 gauge locations across the region. The automated alerts will be sent when defined rainfall or water level values are reached, alerting residents of potential flooding threats, according to the release.

