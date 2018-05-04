Houston, Microsoft create nation's first 'Internet of Things' partnership

HOUSTON - Microsoft has partnered with the city of Houston to create the nation’s first “Internet of Things” alliance aimed at innovation and digital literacy, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Friday.

Turner said the technology company will adopt five communities where there will be a focus on giving people the skills they need to develop careers in an increasingly digital world.

Representatives from Microsoft said the company will focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics education programs to help students become the next leaders in the digital space.

The plan also calls for a focus on both economic and workforce development to help Houston become a leader in the fields of smart devices and artificial intelligence.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.