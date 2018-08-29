Hobby Airport TSA unveils 3D checkpoint scanner for faster security screenings

HOUSTON - Travelers will soon be able to get through security screening more quickly at Hobby Airport thanks to a new state-of-the-art checkpoint scanner.

TSA revealed the scanner Tuesday morning. Hobby Airport is one of 15 airports nationwide testing out the new technology.

It creates a 3D image of what's inside travelers' carry-on items. Security officers will be able to analyze and rotate those images to screen bags. It also allows passengers to leave their laptops and other electronics in their carry-on bags.

TSA spokesperson Carrie Harmon said the goal is to allow passengers to leave liquids inside, as well.

"Eventually, our hope with this technology is that you'll be able to leave your liquids, your baggies in the bag, but for now, you still have to take it out," Harmon said.

The TSA also hopes the new technology will lead to fewer bag checks. The plan is to have 40 of the checkpoint scanners in airports around the nation by the end of the year.

