HISD explains plan to make up instruction time lost during ice storm

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District has devised a plan to make up instruction time lost due to the winter ice storm in the city this month.

HISD schools were closed Jan. 16-17.

HISD said it will add instruction time to the end of each school day for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.

All elementary schools will need to add 10 minutes to the end of their instructional day beginning Monday.

All middle schools will need to add 10 minutes to the end of their instructional day beginning Monday.

High schools will need to add between zero and 20 minutes to the end of their instructional depending on their current schedule beginning Monday. The majority of high schools will need to add 10 or fewer minutes to their schedule. Individual high school changes will be communicated by the individual schools.

HISD will not add makeup days to the calendar, and no changes will be made to holidays, grading cycles or the last day of school, which will remain June 1 for students and June 4 for teachers.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.