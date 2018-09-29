Galveston residents roll with punches when it comes to dealing with rain, flooding

GALVESTON, Texas - The unusually wet September in Galveston proved to be challenging for those braving the rain to go outside on Saturday.

To Galveston residents, water is no stranger.

"I've seen a lot of rain. A lot of flooding," said resident Jonathan Morales.

"It's nasty. It's nasty! I would not do this for anyone but my daughter," said Stephanie Burleson, who was trying to pick up her daughter from a cruise.

Flash flood warnings were issued in Galveston on Saturday. The Galveston Island Wild Texas Shrimp Festival was postponed Saturday until Sunday due to flooding downtown. The Port of Galveston also warned passengers of the hazardous roads and changes in cruise departures.

On Broadway, a street which residents said never used to flood, Galveston resident Michael Grimes walked in more than a foot of water to get his burrito.

"I literally drove across the island to get one of the great burritos on the island. Everyone on the island knows it," Grimes said.

The owner of Bronco Burrito, which Grimes had frequented, said that business is good even during rains.

"A storm's not going to stop them. They're going to come by to get their Bronco Burrito fix. We're so happy about it we feel like we have the best customers," said owner Joey Quiroga.

Quiroga's family works the business. They have a front row seat to the flooding on Broadway. Quiroga said many business owners are frustrated that water from cars gets into their businesses.

"You can see some of my business people here. They're waking up," Quiroga said. "There's a 'No Wake Zone.' It's a city ordinance."

In an average September, KPRC's weather team said Galveston sees around nearly 6 inches of rain. This September, they said there has been more than 22 inches of rain.

"Right now, it's just a time where you need to drive slow and make sure your car doesn't mess up," Morales said.

