FBI Houston searching for 'routine robber' targeting banks on FM 1960

HOUSTON - A bank robber has landed in the sights of the FBI in Houston, and agents have given him a name.

The man has been seen in surveillance photos from multiple bank robberies and is now wanted by federal agents.

They've dubbed him the "Routine Robber" because he's hit three banks in the past five weeks, including a Comerica Bank on Thursday morning. All have been on FM 1960 in a 4-mile radius, and he's knowked off one of the banks two times.

"He's putting these tellers in jeopardy," Connor Hagan, a spokesperson for the FBI in Houston, said. "He's threatening them. These are regular people going about their everyday business, and he's disrupting their lives with violence and threats. We won't tolerate that."

Investigators say the bank thief follows the same MO each time. He walks into a bank, gets in line with other customers and then approaches the tellers with a threatening note. He then has them place cash in a gray laptop bag that he carries. He has never shown a weapon, but agents say that doesn't mean he's not dangerous.

"Whether they display a weapon or it's just a note job, we're going to go after them with the same people," Hagan said. "We're going to go after them with the full force and resources of the FBI here."

The crook is described as a white man, skinny, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black, chin-length hair. He also wears prescription glasses, a black baseball cap and a black hoodie.

The FBI is sending him a message.

"We've got all the resources of both the federal government and local and state law enforcement going after you," Hagan said. "We are going to find you, and we're going to bring you to justice."

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. If you have information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the FBI Field Office at 713-693-5000.

