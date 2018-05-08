Driver charged, dashcam video released of chase, fatal crash in west Houston

HOUSTON - A man is facing charges after a woman was killed and two others were injured Sunday when a police chase ended in a crash in west Houston, police said.

WATCH: Dashcam video of police chase, fatal crash in west Houston

Juan Jesus Sosa-Montes is charged with murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on Katy Freeway at Blalock Road.

Officials said the chase started when an officer tried to pull over a speeding driver, identified as Sosa-Montes, in a white Cadillac CTS.

Sosa-Montes, 19, pulled over to the side of the road near the Campbell Road exit.

As the officer walked toward the vehicle, Sosa-Montes took off, leading the officer on a chase, Houston police said.

According to police, Sosa-Montes exited the Katy Freeway and sped west down the feeder road, where he ran a red light at Blalock and hit a blue Nissan Rogue sedan, pushing it into a pole.

The impact of the crash split the Nissan in half and killed a woman inside.

VIDEO: Innocent woman killed during chase ending in crash in west Houston

The Harris County medical examiner's office confirmed that the victim was 57-year-old Leticia Ochoa Ali.

Neighbors told KPRC that Ochoa Ali had a beautiful smile and was welcoming to everyone she met.

“She was always smiling," said Irma Quintanilla.

Quintanilla said she lived next door to Ochoa and the two were close friends. She said that she will remember her warmth and hospitality to others.

“She was very, very friendly with everyone," she said.

Sosa-Montes and an 18-year-old female passenger were both taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in serious condition.

It is unknown why Sosa-Montes led police on the chase.

Debris from the crash hit a black Chevrolet Tahoe and another vehicle, but there were no injuries to any occupants.

Criminal records show that Sosa-Montes was found guilty in December 2017 of marijuana possession in Montgomery County. He was sentenced to jail time and his driver's license was suspended for one year.

Dashcam video of the incident was released.

In the video, you can see the moment the officer initiated the traffic stop. A white car speeds in the left lane and the officer gets behind it and turns on the lights and siren.

The white car pulls over at an exit, waits a little while and then speeds off. The officer follows in pursuit until the white Cadillac is involved in the accident a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation.

