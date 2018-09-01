Deputies search for man charged in fatal shooting of mother in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Authorities are searching for a man charged in the fatal shooting of a mother in Channelview.

Officials were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Market Street.

The shooting occurred in a business' parking lot and involved a man police identified as Jerry Wayne Greer, 38, and a woman, Edna McWhorter, 29. People close to the victim said the two had personal issues.

Family members said McWhorter was at the V Lounge in Channelview for a trail riding event that different trail ride groups attended.

McWhorter and Greer got into an argument outside the club in the parking lot, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Greer shot and killed McWhorter, then took off in a black Ford Mustang.

Greer is charged with murder and domestic assault.

McWhorter's cousin, Quincy Harris, said McWhorter was a mother of three and had a passion for trail riding. She had put her own group together in honor of her dad, who died from cancer and had been a trail rider himself.

Anyone with information on Greer's whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-221-6000.

