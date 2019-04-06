Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Studemont Street

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly accident that shut down part of the Katy Freeway on Saturday morning.

Houston police say at least four vehicles were involved in the wreck near the Studemont exit around 3:30 a.m. One person was killed at the scene and another was transported to a hospital, according to police.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the I-10 as part of their investigation, which caused heavier traffic on the feeder road.

Investigators are investigating whether alcohol might have been a factor.

