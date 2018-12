People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Texas Division of Emergency Management announced it's extending the deadline for its Hurricane Harvey Mitigation Grant Program.

The state said it will be accepting applications until Jan. 31, 2019.

In February, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced the availability of hundreds of millions of grant funds that were available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's HMGP, according to a press release.

JUST IN: State @TDEM extends deadline for Hurricane Harvey Hazard Mitigation Grant Program until January 31st. pic.twitter.com/K73nzsc1IJ — Francisco Sanchez (@DisasterPIO) December 29, 2018

