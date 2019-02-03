Authorities are searching for escaped prisoner considered extremely dangerous

CONROE, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Conroe Police Department are searching for an escaped prisoner considered extremely dangerous, who fled during a prisoner transport.

The prisoner, identified as Cedric Joseph Marks, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of North Loop 336 West, authorities said. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit and was in restraints.

Marks has been in custody for three pending murder charges, and he is a professional MMA fighter.

If you see him, you are urged to call law enforcement immediately.

