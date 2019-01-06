Persons of interest in Jazmine Barnes case being interviewed, deputies say

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies said in a tweet Saturday that detectives are interviewing persons of interest in connection with the slaying of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

In the tweet, deputies said that the case has taken a "new direction," and that more information would be released "as soon as possible."

Barnes was in a car with her sisters and mother the morning of Dec. 30 on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road as they were on the way to the store for coffee, according to investigators. A gunman drove up in what is described as a red pickup truck and opened fire on the car, investigators said.

Barnes was fatally shot in the head, and her mother, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm.

Before any arrest was made, a sketch was released of the gunman, as well as an enhanced image of the truck he was driving.

HCSO A surveillance photo shows the truck used in the shooting death of Jazmine Barnes alongside a police sketch of the suspect.

