Army veteran set to open CBD shop in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas - An Army veteran is set to open up a CBD shop in Baytown this week.

David Cuff served in the military for 10 years, with deployments in Korea and Afghanistan. He said that his personal battle began when he returned home and he suffered from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Being in -- we had a duty to do -- and being out -- we didn’t really have that mission anymore,” Cuff said.

Cuff said prescription medication didn’t work for him but CBD oil did.

“My anxiety is gone and my depression is relieving,” he said.

Cuff turned his remedy into a business and is set to open CBD MED in Baytown on Saturday.

The Army veteran said that he found relief and wants to offer that same option to others.

CBD oil is from the cannabis plant but extracted from hemp, not marijuana, which means no THC or high feeling. CBD is touted as a treatment for a wide range of ailments from anxiety to inflammation.

The Food and Drug Administration only backs claims that CBD may help with some types of epilepsy. Other health claims are under investigation.

The new business owner said that CBD isn’t for everyone, but it changed his life.

“It's personal for me because I am able to keep pushing because I’ve had the product to help me out with depression and anxiety,” Cuff said.

