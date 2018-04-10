Airman from Houston killed during temporary assignment in Guam

HOUSTON - Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale dreamed of serving his country and jumped at the chance to do so, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Montgomery High School in 2016.

"He comes from a really long line of military men," said Charla Hale, his mother, during an interview with KPRC2. "He was amazing," she added.

Hale died March 26, while on a temporary assignment to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

He was 20 years old.

A spokesperson for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations said Hale was stabbed to death during an altercation with another airman in a lodging facility at Andersen Air Force Base.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name but have confirmed that the airman was taken into custody after a knife was found at the scene.

Hale's death was ruled nonaccidental, according to autopsy results.

The airman remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

"As a military mom, you sign up with them. You know your loved ones are going to be in the line of danger at some point and, if not, great. But you sign up for that. I didn't sign up for this, not like this," Charla Hale said.

She wants answers. She wants to know what led to her eldest son being killed. She wants closure.

"I do want to know who. My main concern or my main wish is to know why," Hale said.

Air Force officials have not released a motive. "Airman Hale's death investigation is still ongoing, so no further investigative details can be released at this time," wrote Linda Card, chief of public affairs for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Hale is a 2016 graduate of Montgomery High School.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday.

A visitation will take place at 9 a.m. at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, located at 20850 Eva Street in Montgomery, Texas. Funeral services will follow.

Hale will be laid to rest at 1:45 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery, located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, following the funeral.

