3 dead after wrong-way driver crashes into car in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Three people are dead after Harris County deputies said a wrong-way driver was headed southeast in the northwestern lanes of Highway 249 in northwest Harris County early Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 249 and Hollister Road, just inside Beltway 8, deputies said.

The 40-year-old driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a white Chevrolet Impala, struck a maroon sedan that is believed to have had the right of way at the green light while turning onto Hollister, deputies said.

Two people inside the maroon vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They were ages 28 and 22, deputies said.

The driver of the Impala was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Deputies said speed was a factor in the crash and are working to determine if alcohol also played a role.

