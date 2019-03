2 people were killed after a wrong-way driver struck another car in Pasadena on Highway 225.

PASADENA, Texas - Two people were killed early Saturday in Pasadena due to a collision involving after a wrong-way driver.

The driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 225 in Pasadena near Bearle Street and struck a vehicle, police said.

Police said one person in each of the two vehicles was killed.

Westbound main lane traffic was diverted to the feeder road.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.