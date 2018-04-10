1 killed, another injured in crash involving Megabus on I-45, DPS says

NEW WAVERLY, Texas - One person was killed and another injured in a crash involving a Megabus in Walker County, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said.

The accident involving multiple vehicles was reported Tuesday on Interstate 45 near FM 1375.

DPS troopers said one person in a passenger vehicle was killed and another person was flown to a hospital in serious condition. Officials said the 75 passengers on the Megabus were not injured.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Investigators are at the scene.

