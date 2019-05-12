1 dead, 1 injured after security guard shoots men attempting to rob Walgreens, sheriff says

HOUSTON - A security guard at an area drugstore stopped a man and a teenager from robbing the store.
Deputies said the guard took all the right measures. The incident happened at the Walgreens in the 1400 block of Farm-to-Market 1960 in north Harris County around midnight.
Deputies said the man and teenager walked up to the store and pulled out a weapon. That's when the security guard shot both of them.
A 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The other, identified as an 18-year-old man, was shot in the leg.
Deputies said the two are cousins and are believed to be connected to other robberies.
A charge of aggravated robbery was accepted against the 18-year-old, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
No one else was hurt.
