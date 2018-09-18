Rice University to offer free, reduced tuition to some students

HOUSTON - Rice University will soon offer free or reduced tuition to some students.

The school’s new financial aid initiative, called The Rice Investment, was unveiled in a news release published Tuesday.

Under the plan, students from families with an income below $65,000 will receive aid that covers their full tuition, mandatory fees and room and board. Students who come from families with an income between $65,000 and $130,000 will be awarded a full-tuition scholarship. Students from families with an income between $130,000 and $200,000 will be awarded a scholarship to cover at least half of their tuition.

The annual tuition at Rice University is $46,600.

Students seeking assistance under the new program must be eligible to receive need-based financial aid.

“Talent deserves opportunity,” said Rice University President David Leebron. “We’ve built on our already generous financial aid to provide more support to lower-income and middle-class families and ensure that these students have access to the best in private higher education.”

The program also aims to reduce student debt next academic year by dropping the loan requirement for degree-seeking undergraduate students from families with incomes of up to $200,000.

Students who receive aid under the program will still be expected to contribute toward the cost of attendance through moderate earnings from summer and academic year jobs.

“The Rice Investment will give more students from middle-income families an extraordinary opportunity at an extraordinary university,” said Bobby Tudor, the chairman of the school’s board.

For more information about the program, go to FinancialAid.Rice.edu.

