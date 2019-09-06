Check out renderings of Fort Bend ISD's new high school

FBISD

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend Independent School District is making progress on construction projects included in last year's bond program.

During the FBISD board of trustees' meeting July 15, the schematic design of Elementary 52 was approved. Also during the meeting, the board received the proposed schematic design for High School 12.

High School 12

The new high school will be built off Highway 521 in Rosharon, south of Heritage Rose Elementary School and east of the Ferndell Center for Learning. It will be designed to serve 2,800 students.

The two-story high school will be 485,000 square feet and will cost $180,973,879.

The campus is scheduled to open in time for the 2022-23 school year.

Elementary 52

The new elementary school is being built to hold 1,000 students and is being constructed near the Fort Bend Tollway.

The two-story building will be designed using the same model as Neill Elementary. It will be 127,544 square feet and will cost $45,751,823 to build.

The district plans on opening the school in fall 2021.

Click here for more information on the status of 2018 bond projects.

Click here, or on the link below to see renderings of the new high school.

Fort Bend ISD High School 12

