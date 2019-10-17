How to return Amazon products, save some money

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Is your last Amazon order not what you thought it would be? No problem. Amazon has made returning products pretty simple with several options for getting the item back to the online giant.

Consumer expert Amy Davis found one of those options is the easiest by far; and it can actually save you some money.

No box? No tape? No problem.

Amazon offers free no-hassle, label-free, box-free returns at these locations:

All Kohl's stores

Select Whole Foods Markets

UPS Stores

When you select one of these options, you don't need the box, a label or even tape to send your item back. All you will need is a QR code on your phone.

You can get that when you start your return on Amazon's Online Returns Center. Items shipped from Amazon.com, including Amazon Warehouse, can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases.

Some products have different policies or requirements associated with them. When you start your return, you will see all of your options for returning your package.

Other options require you to package your return, print and affix a label. When you do that, you can schedule a UPS pickup from your home or office, drop your package off at an Amazon Locker or an Amazon Locker + locations.

The latter are stores (like some Whole Foods locations) staffed with Amazon employees who will take your package and then process it.

The best Amazon return option?

If there is a Kohl's store near you, this is hands down the best place to take your Amazon returns.

When Channel 2 consumer expert Amy Davis went by a store in West Houston, she walked right up to the counter exclusively for Amazon returns. There was no wait. The average return takes less than a minute.

And the best part? Every time you return an Amazon item at Kohl's, you get a 25 percent off coupon to use inside the store.

The coupon is valid for seven days. As with any coupon, some exclusions apply. But with the holidays upon us, this is an easy way to take care of business and save some money in the process.

