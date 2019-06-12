What you need to know about Houston's 2019 Pride Parade

People hold pride flags along the Houston Pride Parade route in downtown June 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - Houston’s annual gay pride parade will march through downtown June 22.

More than 500,000 people from all over the world are expected to line the streets to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Here’s a look at what you need to know before heading downtown.

Time

The parade begins at 8 p.m. at the corner of Smith and Lamar streets and ends at 11 p.m. at the corner of Milam and Jefferson streets.

Route

The parade will travel up Smith Street, make a right on Walker Street, make a right on Milam Street and then down to Jefferson Street.

Cost

Admission to the festival grounds at City Hall and the parade are free. No tickets are necessary unless you are headed for the VIP area.

For ticket information, go to PrideHouston.org.

Parking

Parking for the event is limited, but there are garages in the area where you can find a space. A majority of the time, you’ll need to pay for parking in this part of downtown.

For more parking information, go to DowntownHouston.org/parking.

Road closures

Drivers should expect roads around the festival grounds at City Hall and along the parade route to be closed progressively starting June 21.

For more information about road closures, go to HoustonTX.gov/police.

