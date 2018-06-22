Here's what you need to know about Houston's 2018 Pride Parade

Someone waves a flag at the pride festival in downtown Houston on June 24, 2017.

HOUSTON - Thousands of people are expected to pack Downtown Houston on Saturday for the city's annual pride parade.

The 2018 Houston Pride Parade begins at 8 p.m. at the corner of Smith and Lamar streets and ends at 11 p.m. at the corner of Milam and Jefferson streets.

The parade will travel up Smith Street and make a right on Walker Street to Milam Street. The route continues down Milam Street to Jefferson Street.

“If you’re coming Downtown to enjoy these events, pack your patience for possible traffic congestion and stow away your valuables in your trunk before arriving at your destinations," Houston Police Department Capt. Lee Conn said in a tweet Friday.

Admission to the festival and parade is free. No tickets are necessary except for the parade VIP area.

Parking for the event will be limited. For the full list of parking options and extended details, visit downtownhouston.org/parking.

For updates on road closures, go to houstontx.gov/police.

For more information about the pride festival and parade, visit pridehouston.org.

