Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Tasty food to grill for Father's Day

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Salt Block Grilled Asparagus

Ingredients

1 The Real Co. Himalayan Salt Cooking Slab

1 Lb asparagus, washed and ends trimmed

1 medium lemon, zested

1 Tbsp fresh garlic, minced

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tsp cracked black pepper

Instructions

1) Follow instructions for heating salt block on either stove top, oven or grill. Grill is what is

used for this recipe.

2) Remember to heat salt block in stages, 15 minutes at 200ºF, 15 minutes at 275ºF, then finally

15 minutes at 350ºF. While grill heats, prepare asparagus.

3) In a large bowl add asparagus along with lemon zest, garlic, olive oil, and cracked pepper. Toss to coat and allow to marinate while salt block is heating.

4) To cook, place asparagus on salt block and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side, then remove to

a plate to rest. Asparagus should still be a little crunchy.

Salt Block Grilled Tomahawk Steak with Smoked Mustard Rub & Bacon Jam

Ingredients

1 The Real Co. Himalayan Salt Slab

16 Oz H-E-B Prime Tomahawk Cut Ribeye Steak

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Smoke Mustard Rub

2 Tbsp Better Than Good Bacon Jam

Instructions

1) Follow instructions for heating salt block on either stove top, oven or grill. Grill is what is

used for this recipe.

2) Remember to heat salt block in stages, 15 minutes at 200ºF, 15 minutes at 275ºF, then finally

15 minutes at 350ºF. While grill heats, prepare steak. Rubbing Smoked Mustard Rub to coat

steak evenly.

3) To cook, place steak on the salt block and cook for 10 - 12 minutes per side or until desired

internal temperature. Brush steak with Bacon Jam to melt. Remove on to a plate and let

steak rest for at least 5 minutes.

