2 direct connectors at I-10 and I-69 interchange to be closed until early 2020

HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-10 East Freeway eastbound connector to I-69 Eastex southbound and the I-69 Eastex northbound connector to I-10 East Freeway westbound as work continues to reconstruct the Elysian Viaduct Bridge north of Downtown Houston.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m. crews will close the I-10 East eastbound connector to I-69 Eastex southbound until February 2020. Motorists will be detoured to I-45 Gulf southbound from I-10 eastbound to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound.

Also, on Frida at 9 p.m. crews will close the I-69 Eastex northbound connector to I-10 East westbound unti lFebruary 2020. Motorists will be detoured to I-610 North Loop westbound to I-45 North Freeway southbound to I-10 westbound.

Crews will need additional closures this weekend to continue construction on the Elysian Viaduct Bridge. Two right lanes in each direction (eastbound and westbound) on I-10 East Freeway between San Jacinto and I-69 will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m. Two lanes in each direction will be open to the traveling public.

The Elysian Viaduct Bridge project includes replacing and widening the bridge structure to accommodate paved shoulders and increase the structural integrity to current design standards. The project also calls for the adding of shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by the Spring 2020.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.