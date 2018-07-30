Speeding driver causes deadly rollover crash on Highway 90 at Uvalde, deputies say

Speed may have been a factor in a crash that killed a man Monday morning in northeast Harris County, investigators said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Clemente-Mejia was driving a a 2004 Mazda 6 on Highway 90 around 2 a.m. when he lost control and flipped the vehicle.

According to deputies, Clemente-Mejia was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Witnesses told deputies Clemente-Mejia was going more than 100 mph before he crashed.

No one else was injured.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 90 at Uvalde were shut down as deputies investigated and crew worked to clear the wreckage.



