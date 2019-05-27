Missing teens believed to be strong pool swimmers, inexperienced in ocean, officials say

HOUSTON - Officials gave an update after one man drowned and two teens went missing while swimming during Memorial Day weekend.

According to authorities, the conditions along the coast were hazardous and many beaches saw strong rip currents and high winds.

The body of 29-year-old Jose Abel Hernandez was recovered Sunday near the San Louis Pass after he’d been reported missing while swimming Saturday.

Two other swimmers - both teens - went missing Sunday, one at Surfside Beach and the other at a beach near Matagorda.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities have been searching for the boys since they were reported missing.

During a news conference, authorities said they had been searching for the 17-year-old who went missing near Surfside for nearly 16 hours.

Officials said red flag warnings had been up throughout the weekend, but people are still allowed to swim at their own risk.

The 17-year old may have gotten caught in a strong current, and when his friends last saw him, he was about 150 yards out from shore, police said.

Authorities also said during the news conference that they have been conducting a near-continuous search for a 16-year-old who went missing near Matagorda.

That teen was last seen swimming with friends, officials said.

A representative with the U.S. Coast Guard said both teens were classified as strong pool swimmers but may not have been used to the ocean.

The hazardous conditions didn't stop people from heading to the beach, but many beachgoers were extra cautious.

"Even if you are a strong swimmer, this is something that I wouldn’t even want to step into because I’m scared of not coming back out of it," said beachgoer Linda Blue. "If you look at it, it’s just not a calm ocean to go into today."

The identities of the missing swimmers have not yet been released.

WATCH: Officials give update on missing swimmers

