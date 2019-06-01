May's biggest 10: Stories you read most this past month, ranked

Two major stories dominated the headlines for the month of May 2019 -- the Maleah Davis investigation and a massive amount of calls for service in Crystal Beach for Jeep Weekend.

HOUSTON - The month of May has come and gone, but not without some big stories. Before we kickstart June, let's take a look at the (two) stories that dominated the headlines.

Based on analytics, here are the stories that got the most traction:

KPRC2 Mugshots of those arrested during Jeep Weekend in Galveston County in 2019.

More than 100 people were arrested on various charges during the 'Go Topless' Jeep Weekend in Crystal Beach.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office released the names, charges and mugshots of 114 people from the weekend. Read more here -->

Houston Police via CNN Derion Vence

Maleah Davis' stepfather, Darion Vence, is named a person of interest in her disappearance, according to Houston police.

Vence was the last person to see Maleah before she went missing. Vence initially told police he, his 2-year-old son and Maleah were abducted Friday evening by three men in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck, investigators said. Read more here -->

From Friday into Saturday, there were 400 calls for service on the peninnsula during the Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach, according to Henry Trochesset, Galveston County Sheriff.

From Friday to Saturday, there were 68 arrests -- 30 of which were alcohol-related and 10 of which were DWI-related -- 10 major auto-pedestrian accidents, eight major car crashes and 14 minor accidents, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Read more here -->

Derion Vence, 26, was charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse, a felony in the Maleah Davis investigation. His bond was initially set at $999,999 but it was later reduced to $45,000. Read more -->

Remains of a child were found in a bag near the search scene for Maleah Davis in Hope, Arkansas, according to law enforcement officials.

There has been no positive identification made on the remains, but Houston police said in a news conference Friday that they believe the remains could be those of Maleah. Read more -->

The first-ever story about Maleah Davis -- the day an Amber Alert was issued in connection with her disappearance. Her step father told police three men in a pickup truck may have kidnapped her.

The Amber Alert said Maleah, her step father and his 2-year-old son were reportedly abducted by the three. Vence was later named a person of interest in the case. Read more -->

Brittany Bowens, Maleah Davis' mother, alonside community activist Quannell X made allegations againct Derion Vence on May 10, 2019.

Quanell X told KPRC2 that he is no longer representing Maleah Davis' mother, Brittany Bowens.

When asked to provide a reason why he was no longer representing Bowens, the community activist said there are inconsistencies with her story. Read more -->

KPRC/Police Source Maleah Davis (left) and Derion Vence (right) are seen walking to the family's southwest Houston apartment just before 8 a.m. April 30, 2019, in this image provided to KPRC2 by a police source. A surveillance photo obtained shows the last time Maleah Davis was seen before the 4-year-old girl was reported missing. Read more -->

Multiple developments in the Maleah Davis investigation happened May 13. Here was a breakdown from that day -->

Houston police A surveillance photo showed Derion Vence leaving his apartment with a laundry basket and bleach after Maleah's disappearance. A black trash bag was visible inside the laundry basket.

Court documents were made public in the investigation into Derion Vence. He was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case.

Probable cause documents reveal that May 5, the same day an Amber Alert was issued for 4-year-old Maleah, detectives with the Houston Police Homicide Division searched Brittany Bowens' apartment with her permission. There, investigators found physical evidence including blood that matched DNA on a toothbrush. Read more here -->

