Man arrested in connection with carjacking outside pool hall, Houston police say

HOUSTON - A man was arrested in connection with a carjacking early Thursday outside a pool hall, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 9800 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Police said the victim was at the pool hall trying to get money to buy gas when the alleged carjacker, identified by police as Grayson Vanrheen, 27, pulled a gun on the victim and forced her into the passenger seat of her car.

Vanrheen then got into the driver's seat and left the scene with the victim, police said.

A Houston police officer tried to stop the car for an expired registration sticker. Police said Vanrheen took off and led police on a 10-minute chase.

Vanrheen crashed the victim's car on Westheimer Road and fled on foot. Police said he was caught at the parking garage of the 88 West Apartments.

Police said the victim had only minor injuries.

Vanrheen was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, police said. He is being held in the Harris County Jail on no bail.

