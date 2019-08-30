How much does it cost to go on a date in Texas?

By Samara Perez/Digital Contributor
Searching for the right one can be a bit pricey, especially if you live in Texas.
According to Yahoo Finance, the average cost of a date in the United States is $102.32. That is based on a dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets. In Texas, the average cost is $110.99
The results were based on Match.com's annual Singles in America survey to 5,000 singles in America.
The least expensive state for a date night is South Dakota with an average cost of $38.27, with the most expensive being New York at $297.27.
Here is a list of the top 5 most expensive states for dating in the U.S.:
1.) New York - $297.27
2.) New Jersey - $259.60
3.) Hawaii- $239.95
4.) Connecticut - $230.34
5.) California - $226.35
Here's a list of the bottom 5 least expensive states for dating in the U.S.:
1.) South Dakota - $38.27
2.) North Dakota - $42.43
3.) Nebraska - $48.91
4.) Iowa $50.90
5.) Wyoming - $52.10
