How much does it cost to go on a date in Texas?

By Samara Perez/Digital Contributor

Searching for the right one can be a bit pricey, especially if you live in Texas.

According to Yahoo Finance, the average cost of a date in the United States is $102.32. That is based on a dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets. In Texas, the average cost is $110.99

The results were based on Match.com's annual Singles in America survey to 5,000 singles in America.

The least expensive state for a date night is South Dakota with an average cost of $38.27, with the most expensive being New York at $297.27.

Here is a list of the top 5 most expensive states for dating in the U.S.:

1.) New York - $297.27

2.) New Jersey - $259.60

3.) Hawaii- $239.95

4.) Connecticut - $230.34

5.) California - $226.35

Here's a list of the bottom 5 least expensive states for dating in the U.S.:

1.) South Dakota - $38.27

2.) North Dakota - $42.43

3.) Nebraska - $48.91

4.) Iowa $50.90

5.) Wyoming - $52.10



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.