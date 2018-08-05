Free screening to detect hidden heart defects of student-athletes

HOUSTON - Hundreds of Metropolitan Houston’s hardest-charging, hardest-playing athletes came to the Pearland Recreation Center Saturday to take part in the Cameron Juniel Project Heart Screen.

A completely free event, aimed at saving your children’s lives on the athletic field.

“Have you ever been told you have a heart murmur or high blood pressure,” a technician volunteer from Memorial Hermann Hospital asked one young boy.

These are normally expensive, in-depth heart tests that could cost close to $1,000 or more at a hospital or doctor’s office.

Tests that go light-years beyond the typical, high school sports exam, to find hidden heart defects that kill dozens of young athletes every single year in this country.

Tests like the electrocardiogram and the echocardiogram can find these hidden defects in a matter of minutes.

In fact, the echocardiogram test allows kids like Jacie Martino to watch live video of their own beating hearts. Her parents realize how vital these tests are.

“Being able to detect those heart defects and fix them is very important and I think every single child should be screened this way,” said Melanie Martino, Jacie’s mom.

All of this is possible only through the hard work and generosity of our partners in this project, The Cameron Juniel Project, The Cody Stephen’s Foundation, The Houston Texans, Memorial Hermann Hospital, River Oaks Paint and Body, The Pearland Recreation Center and KPRC-TV.

In total, over 600 children were screened at this event.

If you would like to register your child for our next heart screen, you can do so easily by clicking on the link provided below.

Our next heart screen is scheduled for Aug. 18.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE SCREENING

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.