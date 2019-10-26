What are the top 20 best public elementary schools in Houston?

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Knowledge Universe

HOUSTON - Here are the top 20 best public elementary schools in Houston:

1. Keiko Davidson Elementary School (Katy ISD)

2. Hazel S. Pattison Elementary School (Katy ISD)

3. Stanley C. Stanley Elementary School (Katy ISD)

4. Fred & Patti Shafer Elementary School (Katy ISD)

5. Tom Wilson Elementary School (Katy ISD)

6. Creekside Forest Elementary School (Tomball ISD)

7. Sue Creech Elementary School (Katy ISD)

8. Woodcreek Elementary School (Katy ISD)

9. Odessa Kilpatrick Elementary School (Katy ISD)

10. Jeanette Hayes Elementary School (Katy ISD)

11. Roosevelt Alexander Elementary School (Katy ISD)

12. Bonnie Holland Elementary School (Katy ISD)

13. Jenks Elementary School (Katy ISD)

14. Michael L. Griffin Elementary School (Katy ISD)

15. Roberta Wright Rylander Elementary School (Katy ISD)

16. Timber Creek Elementary School (Tomball ISD)

17. Ray & Jamie Wolman Elementary School (Katy ISD)

18. James E. Randolph Elementary School (Katy ISD)

19. Joella Exley Elementary School (Katy ISD)

20. Canyon Pointe Elementary School (Tomball ISD)

To see the complete list or to look for the ranking of your school on the list, click here.



