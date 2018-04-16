Consumer

Target steps in it with Hunter boot debacle

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
HOUSTON - Target fashion collaboration fans were disappointed over the weekend when the Hunter clothing collection failed to deliver its most iconic item: the British brand’s signature tall rain boots.

The boots are part of the 300-piece collection at Target that includes gear for women, men and kids, Teen Vogue reported.

The delay on the beloved Wellies was a big disappointment for some who took to social media, voicing their displeasure.

Target added a statement to its website to partially address the fashion line debacle, saying: “For guests eyeing the women’s tall rain boots, unfortunately they are delayed and won’t be available in stores or online when the collection launches. We apologize for any disappointment and we’ll share more information when we can.”

It’s unclear when the Hunter tall boots will be available in stores and online.

It is clear, however, that the Target Hunter boots are made to a different standard than the original Hunter boots, according to the Hunter company.

The original Hunter boots cost upwards of $150. The Target version of the Hunter tall boots cost just $40.

