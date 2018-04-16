Target steps in it with Hunter boot debacle

HOUSTON - Target fashion collaboration fans were disappointed over the weekend when the Hunter clothing collection failed to deliver its most iconic item: the British brand’s signature tall rain boots.

The boots are part of the 300-piece collection at Target that includes gear for women, men and kids, Teen Vogue reported.

The delay on the beloved Wellies was a big disappointment for some who took to social media, voicing their displeasure.

Sounds like quite the marketing scam if you ask me! #expectedmoregotless — Wally Kaufman (@DJWallyBeagle) April 14, 2018

Snagged a pair of tall green hunter boots at the #3 selling Target in NC and the boots were removed from my hand at check out along with numerous other customers and I was told “We can’t sell these to customers yet.” Um why were they on display? #epicfail #HunterxTarget — Caitlin Best (@hensleycn) April 14, 2018

after a closer inspection I see why the tall women’s hunter x target boots were recalled lolololol what do I do @Target @AskTarget? I’m not risking my life to go back to my target store again when they are actually released!!!! pic.twitter.com/ssazzyJnhH — Dina Joanna (@dinajoanna) April 14, 2018

Woke up excited to finally shop the #HunterxTarget collection, unavailable in central IL... order online you say? Nothing is in stock. For someone who makes it a sport hiding how much $$ I really spend at Target from my husband, this feels like a slap in the face pic.twitter.com/nX85MPPvsq — Joella de Vil (@GoJoGoJoGo) April 14, 2018

Bait and switch.Tried to order online zero available, went to the store at opening and you literally had a pair in each size of each style of boot. So yeah 6 pairs total of the style I was looking for. Yet your website has told me all day that it is in stock there. #TARGETFAIL — ginzing girl (@ginzinggirl) April 14, 2018

.@HunterBoots at @Target started today. I set my alarm & got up early on Saturday! Everything I wanted is delayed or not available. #heartbroken #NoHunterxTarget4Me pic.twitter.com/xNNBNCrLdv — Angie Bays Siegers (@BaysSiegers) April 14, 2018

Target added a statement to its website to partially address the fashion line debacle, saying: “For guests eyeing the women’s tall rain boots, unfortunately they are delayed and won’t be available in stores or online when the collection launches. We apologize for any disappointment and we’ll share more information when we can.”

It’s unclear when the Hunter tall boots will be available in stores and online.

It is clear, however, that the Target Hunter boots are made to a different standard than the original Hunter boots, according to the Hunter company.

Hi there, Target won’t sell Hunter Original boots. Our boots are handcrafted from natural rubber following an intricate process. The ones designed in partnership with Target are not produced the same traditional way. We hope that helps — Hunter (@HunterBoots) April 14, 2018

The original Hunter boots cost upwards of $150. The Target version of the Hunter tall boots cost just $40.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.