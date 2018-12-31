How much is an acceptable tip for your Uber driver?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Uber has two million drivers around the world. Now passengers are given the chance to give gratuity for each trip. Here is some advice when it comes to tipping for Uber.

Should you tip an Uber driver?

Passengers who tip only give an average of five and a half percent, while many don’t leave a tip at all. So here are ways to properly tip your driver for their service, if you decide to.

The owner of Ridester.com, a resource for drivers, points out that drivers are paying for their own vehicle and that a dollar or two on every ride helps offset the high cost of operating the vehicle. He suggests tipping between ten and 20 percent of the trip’s cost, based on the level of service.

If a driver is rude, doesn’t clean their car or isn’t a safe driver, maybe hold off on tipping. But if a driver goes above and beyond to provide a comfortable experience for you, reward them for it.

Whether you tip in cash or through the app, your driver will receive 100 percent of the tip. Uber and most other ride-sharing apps don’t take a cut.

Uber is available in 84 countries, so keep in mind that tipping expectations vary overseas. In Europe, many passengers will simply round up the bill, and it’s considered rude to tip any driver in Japan.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Paul Tewolde, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

