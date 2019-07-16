Smithsonian unveils Neil Armstrong's spacesuit as part of Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations

WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum unveiled Tuesday the recently conserved spacesuit worn by Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The suit is part of the museum's exhibit that showcases artifacts of the mission that landed man on the moon.

It's just one of a plethora of events scheduled throughout the week to mark the 50th anniversary of the mission. Tuesday is the anniversary of the launch.

