5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Sept. 4

Here are things you need to know for Friday, Sept. 4:

1. CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1.

The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

Read more.

2. ‘The state is about to repeat its mistake’: Turner warns reopening businesses too soon could lead to repeat of June outbreak

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement on the state’s anticipated announcement on the expanded reopening plans and he warned people to stay vigilant so as to “not reverse the hard work we have done to reduce COVID-19 positive cases and deaths.”

Turner said cities and counties came together after the first wave in March and April but because Abbot reopened some businesses “without consulting local governments,” and he called the results “disastrous.”

Read more.

3. Assistant Texas attorney general loses job after report surfaces racist tweets

A Texas assistant attorney general sent dozens of tweets over the past several months threatening violence against progressives, spouting racist and transphobic rhetoric, casting doubt over the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and sharing QAnon conspiracy theories. On Thursday, he lost his job with the state agency after national media reported on his social media activities.

Nick Moutos, whose racist tweets were reported on Thursday morning by Media Matters, threatened Black Lives Matter protesters and has regularly referred to the organizers as “terrorists.” He called Islam a “virus” and trans people an “abomination.”

Read more.

4. Travis Scott partners with McDonald’s to sell his favorite meal that is only $6 starting next week

McDonald’s announced Thursday that it is partnering with Houston native rapper Travis Scott. The collaboration is the first time in nearly 30 years that a celebrity’s name will be featured on the McDonald’s menu since basketball icon and businessman, Micheal Jordan.

The chain will offer Scott’s favorite meal called “Cactus Jack” for $6 across the country for the multi-level innovative partnership from Sept. 8 through Oct. 4.

Read more.

5. Woman streams self having teary ‘panic attack’ at H-E-B after she said she was refused at checkout for not wearing mask

A Texas woman recorded herself having a “panic attack” at an H-E-B in Cedar Park, Texas near Austin after she claims employees refused to check out her groceries as she was not wearing a mask in violation of store policy.

The undated video was posted on the “public freakout” subreddit after the woman went on Facebook Live about the incident. It has since gone viral.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY:

Fungible: [ fuhn-juh-buhl ] (adjective) Being of such nature or kind as to be freely exchangeable or replaceable, in whole or in part, for another of like nature or kind.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

Sept. 4, 1886: Apache leader Geronimo surrenders to U.S. government troops. For 30 years, the mighty Native American warrior had battled to protect his tribe’s homeland; however, by 1886 the Apaches were exhausted and hopelessly outnumbered.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

”With the past, I have nothing to do; nor with the future. I live now.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

More headlines you may be interested in