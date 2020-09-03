91ºF

Ask 2: When does the mask mandate expire in Texas?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott adjusts his mask after speaking in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Thursday, July 2, ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state, a dramatic ramp up of the Republican's efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) (AP)

Question: When does the mask mandate expire in Texas?

Answer: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide executive order does not have a definite end date.

The order, signed into action on July 2, requires Texans to wear a face covering in public settings in counties that have 20 or more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, under Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s recent order, Houstonians will continue to wear masks in public settings for 14 days after the expiration of Abbott’s COVID-19 disaster declaration.

