Ask 2: When does the mask mandate expire in Texas?

Question: When does the mask mandate expire in Texas?

Answer: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide executive order does not have a definite end date.

The order, signed into action on July 2, requires Texans to wear a face covering in public settings in counties that have 20 or more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, under Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s recent order, Houstonians will continue to wear masks in public settings for 14 days after the expiration of Abbott’s COVID-19 disaster declaration.

