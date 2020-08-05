Driver found shot after truck splits in half in accident off Gulf Freeway: Police

HOUSTON – The Gulf Freeway’s main lanes are back open as Houston police investigate a crash and shooting Tuesday night.

Police said the emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on the southbound Gulf Freeway at around 11:32 p.m.

Investigators said arriving units located a truck that crashed into some railing then came to rest against a light post. A man was located with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

According to officers, the man found with gunshot wounds may be a suspect for a shooting call in the area. Police said two weapons were found outside of the vehicle and he was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said he is in surgery at this time.

It appears this crash may be related to a shooting at 9465 Clearwood Dr., the Life at Clearwood apartments.

This is a developing story.