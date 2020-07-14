5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, July 14

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, July 14:

1. Turner says coronavirus is running ‘rampant’ in Houston with more than 1,500 new cases Monday

Mayor Sylvester Turner said that COVID-19 is running rampant in the city of Houston Monday as he announced 1,544 new cases bringing the city’s total to well over 30,000 cases.

Turner was joined by Houston’s Health Authority Dr. David Persse and Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña, among others. Turner also reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the city’s death total to 277. Of those deaths, 77 are associated with nursing homes and three to Harris County Jail, Turner said.

Read more.

2. More than 10,000 virus patients remain in Texas hospitals

Texas continued to report more than 10,000 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus Monday as the state tries containing the spread in what has become one of America's biggest hot zones.

As Republican Gov. Greg Abbott warns that the worst is yet to come in Texas, state health officials reported more than 40 new deaths and 5,600 new cases following what had been the deadliest week of the pandemic in the state

Read more.

3. US Army medical task force arrives in Houston to help fight coronavirus surge, officials say

A U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force (UAMTF) arrived in Houston Monday to help fight the surge of coronavirus cases after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a mobilization of federal funds last week.

One task force has been in San Antonio since July 6 and the other task force arrived in Houston Monday. The 85-member task forces are comprised of medical and support professionals from the Army Reserve who will aid local health care efforts.

Read more.

4. Harris County needs to ‘take drastic action’ in order to fight growing COVID-19 cases, Judge Lina Hidalgo says

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a news conference Monday where she addressed the growing number of coronavirus cases in Houston and a new $30 million small business assistance program.

Hidalgo said the community must continue to work to control the virus because no matter how much effort gets put into the economy, things are not going to get better if the virus is getting worse.

Read more.

5. Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, district says

The Fort Bend Independent School District will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, the Board of Trustees decided Monday night.

“Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures,” officials tweeted.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Xeric [zeer-ik] (adjective) of, relating to or adapted to a dry environment.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 14, 1789: Parisian revolutionaries and mutinous troops storm and dismantle the Bastille, a royal fortress and prison that had come to symbolize the tyranny of the Bourbon monarchs.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The very essence of instinct is that it’s followed independently of reason.” - Charles Darwin

