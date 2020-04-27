PHOTO: Image of man surrounded by officers with arms raised in water at Galveston beach surfaces on social media

GALVESTON, Texas – A photo making the rounds on social media shows a man being escorted from Galveston beach on the first day that the beach opened back up.

A picture taken by Adrees Latif of Reuters shows a man with his hands above his head in the beach water. According to Reuters, bystanders said the man repeatedly walked onto Seawall Boulevard, disrupting traffic.

On Monday, the public beaches opened from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily for exercise only and other non-stationary activities.

The Galveston City Council voted to allow people to surf, swim, wade fish, and access the rock groins during the designated hours.

A man exits a closed beach with his arms raised a he faces the police in Galveston, Texas.⁠

⁠

📷Adrees Latif / Reuters pic.twitter.com/to5opvrMcL — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 27, 2020

