From blankets to Christmas lights, check out some helpful tips to protect your plants from the freeze

HOUSTON – By now we all know that freezing temperatures are headed our way later this week, and aside from different ways to get your family and your home prepared, we can’t forget about preparing our plants for the cold as well.

Our friends at Houston Botanic Garden in southeast Houston gathered up a few good things to have on hand ahead of the freezing weather.

Here are a few tips they recommend:

- As much as possible, moved potted plants inside the house or into the garage. Even and unheated garage will likely stay above freezing and save your plants from major damage.

- Water the ground around your plants if possible BEFORE the cold weather gets here. Moist soil holds the heat better than dry soil.

- Then wrap your plants with frost cloth, a blanket, an old sheet, etc. Using something breathable is key. Avoid plastic, as it can heat up too quickly in the sun and actually cook your plants. Check local nurseries/home improvement stores for frost cloth.

- Incandescent Christmas lights can also help trap a bit of heat if placed over a frost cloth or blanket.

- If you don’t have access to frost cloths or old sheets, you can pile fallen leaves or mulch around your plants to help insulate them from the cold.

- If all else fails, fill old milk jugs, barrels, etc with water and set them as close to your plants as possible. The heat that is slowly given off by the water will help protect your plants somewhat.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with HBG Horticulture Manager, Brent Moon, about some helpful tips before the cold weather rolls in.