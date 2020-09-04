20 ‘Test It Tuesday’ & ‘As Seen On’ moments Amy Davis will never forget: These are her hand-picked favorites

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Consumer Expert Amy Davis is looking back at her favorite moments from her “Test It Tuesday” and “As Seen On” segments from the past several years.

Davis has tested many products herself, and with the help of her family, colleagues and viewers. This has helped consumers make a smart decision about whether they got the best deal or the dud.

Let’s look back at some of Davis’ top 20 moments below:

Davis said she uses a paper towel to heat food in a microwave, so she decided to put the Hover Cover, a plastic bowl cover for the microwave to the test.

This peel-off mask, which claims to be made in California, says it would “get the ugly out” from your face. The product received a double thumbs down as a couple from The Woodlands said the mask was too painful to remove.

Women are paying a lot to beautify their eyebrows, but this product hopes to put more money in women’s purses.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Justin Stapleton’s daughter, Maya, tested this product out, which claims to whiten your teeth in up to three shades and will not cause sensitivity.

This product, claims to chill any products without any ice is only two pounds! However, the results were not expected.

Davis tested this Houston-made product that allows you to scrub hard-to-reach surfaces without hurting your back.

This product has three different modes to accurately measure the same areas as a regular, standard measuring tape would do.

From the makers of Hurricane Spin Mop, and Hurricane Spin Brush, the Hurricane Spin Broom does the work. However, expectations are underwhelming.

This product claims to inflate tires, balls, air mattresses in a pinch. So KPRC 2 Morning Anchor Owen Conflenti decided to test it for his own tires.

Target Tweeze is said to remove unwanted hair from the root, but does it, really?

You no longer need to neglect those baseboards in your home, as it demonstrates to make house cleaning so much easier.

Your furry friends shed so much hair and they may not like the brushes you have. The True Touch Glove proves to remove excess fur, but not as advertised.

This straightening brush says you need to have your hair “completely clean” in order to use it. But did it really work?

