20 ‘Test It Tuesday’ & ‘As Seen On’ moments Amy Davis will never forget: These are her hand-picked favorites

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Consumer Expert Amy Davis is looking back at her favorite moments from her "Test It Tuesday" and "As Seen On" segments from the past several years.
Davis has tested many products herself, and with the help of her family, colleagues and viewers. This has helped consumers make a smart decision about whether they got the best deal or the dud.
Let's look back at some of Davis' top 20 moments below:
See all of the moments in full below.
Yes Finishing Touch Hair Remover
3 Second Brow
Hover Cover
Davis said she uses a paper towel to heat food in a microwave, so she decided to put the Hover Cover, a plastic bowl cover for the microwave to the test.
The Eggstractor
Purrfect Pouch
Puff n’ Fluff
California Charcoal
This peel-off mask, which claims to be made in California, says it would “get the ugly out” from your face. The product received a double thumbs down as a couple from The Woodlands said the mask was too painful to remove.
The Egg Sitter
Bella Brow
Women are paying a lot to beautify their eyebrows, but this product hopes to put more money in women’s purses.
20-Minute White Smile
KPRC 2 Meteorologist Justin Stapleton’s daughter, Maya, tested this product out, which claims to whiten your teeth in up to three shades and will not cause sensitivity.
Lizard Cam
Chill Chest
This product, claims to chill any products without any ice is only two pounds! However, the results were not expected.
Simple Scrub
Davis tested this Houston-made product that allows you to scrub hard-to-reach surfaces without hurting your back.
Measure King
This product has three different modes to accurately measure the same areas as a regular, standard measuring tape would do.
Hurricane Spin Broom
From the makers of Hurricane Spin Mop, and Hurricane Spin Brush, the Hurricane Spin Broom does the work. However, expectations are underwhelming.
Air Dragon
This product claims to inflate tires, balls, air mattresses in a pinch. So KPRC 2 Morning Anchor Owen Conflenti decided to test it for his own tires.
Target Tweeze
Target Tweeze is said to remove unwanted hair from the root, but does it, really?
Baseboard Buddy
You no longer need to neglect those baseboards in your home, as it demonstrates to make house cleaning so much easier.
True Touch Glove
Your furry friends shed so much hair and they may not like the brushes you have. The True Touch Glove proves to remove excess fur, but not as advertised.
Simply Straight
This straightening brush says you need to have your hair “completely clean” in order to use it. But did it really work?
