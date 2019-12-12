53ºF

Part of Pierce Elevated closed near downtown Houston after crane hits bridge

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Houston, Downtown, Pierce Elevated, I-45, Traffic, Local
Traffic moves slowly past the Pierce Elevated near downtown Houston after police said it was hit by a crane Dec. 11, 2019. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Part of the Pierce Elevated is closed near downtown Houston after a construction crane hit the bridge.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of the bridge near McKinney Street.

Houston police said all northbound lanes of the bridge will be closed for several hours while crews work to inspect the bridge.

Officials said they could not provide an estimated time when the bridge would reopen.

