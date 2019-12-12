Part of Pierce Elevated closed near downtown Houston after crane hits bridge

HOUSTON – Part of the Pierce Elevated is closed near downtown Houston after a construction crane hit the bridge.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of the bridge near McKinney Street.

Houston police said all northbound lanes of the bridge will be closed for several hours while crews work to inspect the bridge.

Freeway Closed: If you or someone you know is driving into downtown & to north destinations from the south side of the city, be advised all NB lanes of the 45 Pierce Elevated will be closed for hours, through rush hour. A construction crane struck a bridge. #houtraffic #hounews https://t.co/ixRqD0zRbg — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 11, 2019

Officials said they could not provide an estimated time when the bridge would reopen.

