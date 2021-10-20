Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson trade done this week

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

There’s been no agreement in place yet, but a trade sending Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins could be done this week, KPRC 2 has confirmed.

This comes as the NFL trade deadline of November 2 is rapidly approaching.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy reports that the Dolphins are now more open to the Texans’ trade demands of three first-round draft picks and more in the second round or impact players.

The Dolphins have been known to be Watson’s desired destination during the process - he has a no-trade clause which gives him some leverage in this situation. Watson has been to the last three Pro Bowls, throwing for 33 touchdowns, running for three more scores, to only seven interceptions last season.

Confirmed multiple reports of #Texans #Dolphins talks involving Deshaun Watson. I"m told they have re-engaged talks & NO agreement is in place yet. Both teams have held discussions prior to this one. Miami is a destination DW4 would approve. The NFL Trade deadline is 11/2. @kprc2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 20, 2021

However, ever since last season ended, he has been involved in off-the-field drama, and not just through requesting a trade.

Watson has been in a firestorm of controversy after nearly two dozen women have accused him of allegations ranging from inappropriate sexual conduct to harassment.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless” and has questioned the claims made against the NFL player. He says the lawsuits were filed following a failed blackmail attempt. Many of the women who filed the lawsuits are being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who says he wants justice, not just for Watson’s accusers, but for the many victims who have come forward during the #MeToo era.

